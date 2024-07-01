Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 853 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Private Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 22,499 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,062 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NTRS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Northern Trust from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Northern Trust from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Northern Trust from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Northern Trust from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.75.

Northern Trust Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ NTRS opened at $83.98 on Monday. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $62.44 and a 52 week high of $89.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.18. The firm has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.10.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.23. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 4,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total transaction of $338,248.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,804,199.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total transaction of $1,045,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,740,809.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 4,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total value of $338,248.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,804,199.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.