Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Stock Price Down 3%

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.21 and last traded at $18.22. 1,054,835 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 13,067,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NCLH. StockNews.com raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Norwegian Cruise Line presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.79.

Norwegian Cruise Line Trading Down 6.8 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.69.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 136.20% and a net margin of 3.84%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Equities analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Norwegian Cruise Line

In other news, Director Zillah Byng-Thorne purchased 13,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $220,440.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Norwegian Cruise Line

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Further Reading

