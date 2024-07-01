Novo Nordisk A/S’s (NVO) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.03% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Argus boosted their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.67.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded up $2.68 on Monday, reaching $145.42. 1,403,026 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,424,150. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $75.56 and a one year high of $148.15. The company has a market capitalization of $652.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.01, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $135.00 and a 200 day moving average of $123.71.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 91.70% and a net margin of 36.56%. The company had revenue of $9.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Novo Nordisk A/S

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVO. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

