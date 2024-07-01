NU (NYSE:NU) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) traded down 4.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.27 and last traded at $12.32. 2,905,618 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 29,371,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.89.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NU. TheStreet upgraded shares of NU from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of NU from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays began coverage on shares of NU in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of NU from $10.80 to $15.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of NU from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.70.

The stock has a market capitalization of $59.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.58, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.70.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. NU had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NU. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in NU by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of NU by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 98,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 15,760 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of NU by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,552,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,443 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of NU by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 231,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 70,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NU by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 33,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

