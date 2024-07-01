Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 176,200 shares, an increase of 51.0% from the May 31st total of 116,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 511,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Stock Down 0.2 %
JQC stock opened at $5.55 on Monday. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $5.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.46.
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.
