Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 176,200 shares, an increase of 51.0% from the May 31st total of 116,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 511,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

JQC stock opened at $5.55 on Monday. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $5.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.46.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 28,056 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 414,736 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 30,097 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. raised its position in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. now owns 59,642 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 4.2% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 61,607 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares during the period.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.

