Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 26,838 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the previous session’s volume of 75,414 shares.The stock last traded at $14.48 and had previously closed at $14.49.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.27 and a 200 day moving average of $14.45.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.052 dividend. This is a positive change from Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the fourth quarter valued at about $151,000. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the 3rd quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.17% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

