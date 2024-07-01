Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 26,838 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the previous session’s volume of 75,414 shares.The stock last traded at $14.48 and had previously closed at $14.49.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.27 and a 200 day moving average of $14.45.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.052 dividend. This is a positive change from Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%.
Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.
