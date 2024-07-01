Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) Shares Acquired by Breakwater Capital Group

Breakwater Capital Group increased its position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the quarter. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 10.2% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 545,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,881,000 after buying an additional 50,727 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 476,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,038,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 354,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after acquiring an additional 32,460 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 257,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,813,000 after acquiring an additional 34,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 195,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 19,595 shares in the last quarter. 16.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NXP opened at $14.49 on Monday. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 1-year low of $12.91 and a 1-year high of $14.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.45.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.052 dividend. This is an increase from Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

