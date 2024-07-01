Oak Asset Management LLC Sells 1,100 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Oak Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $2,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,027,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,283,000 after buying an additional 2,839,783 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth approximately $259,967,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,004,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533,877 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Church & Dwight by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,265,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,861,865,000 after purchasing an additional 354,946 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,334,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,233,000 after purchasing an additional 277,017 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Church & Dwight from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Argus upped their target price on Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.65.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of CHD opened at $103.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $25.35 billion, a PE ratio of 32.91, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.52. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.25 and a 1 year high of $110.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.00.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.2838 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 35.87%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Penry W. Price sold 7,752 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $817,603.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,709,735.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 13,200 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total transaction of $1,403,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,095,926.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Penry W. Price sold 7,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $817,603.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,709,735.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 182,346 shares of company stock worth $19,465,948. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

