Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.83.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OPAD shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Offerpad Solutions from $6.25 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Offerpad Solutions from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on Offerpad Solutions from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

OPAD opened at $4.42 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.70. The company has a market capitalization of $120.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.85. Offerpad Solutions has a 1 year low of $3.83 and a 1 year high of $15.19.

Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $285.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.07 million. Offerpad Solutions had a negative net margin of 7.60% and a negative return on equity of 69.44%. Equities analysts anticipate that Offerpad Solutions will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Offerpad Solutions

In other Offerpad Solutions news, Director Roberto Marco Sella purchased 7,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.90 per share, with a total value of $37,720.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,138,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,380,526.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Brian Bair bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.48 per share, with a total value of $219,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 852,867 shares in the company, valued at $4,673,711.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roberto Marco Sella bought 7,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.90 per share, with a total value of $37,720.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,138,883 shares in the company, valued at $15,380,526.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 97,717 shares of company stock valued at $500,996. Corporate insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Offerpad Solutions

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Offerpad Solutions stock. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 23,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Offerpad Solutions as of its most recent SEC filing. 39.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Offerpad Solutions Company Profile

Offerpad Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled solutions for residential real estate market in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer that provides home buyers the opportunity to browse and tour homes online.

