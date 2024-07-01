Omega Financial Group LLC Buys 7,016 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Omega Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,016 shares during the quarter. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF comprises 4.7% of Omega Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Omega Financial Group LLC owned 0.28% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $11,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ISTB. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 89,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,253,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 308,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,614,000 after purchasing an additional 7,837 shares in the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 482,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,885,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 49,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after buying an additional 8,650 shares during the period.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock opened at $47.37 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.30. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $45.37 and a 1-year high of $48.32. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.07.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1497 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

