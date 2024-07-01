Omega Financial Group LLC Buys 8,020 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Omega Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 277,435 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,020 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Omega Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Omega Financial Group LLC owned about 0.09% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF worth $5,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 84.2% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 836.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1,991.1% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Shares of SCHH stock opened at $20.00 on Monday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $16.63 and a 12-month high of $20.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.55 and a 200-day moving average of $19.85. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.97.

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

