Omega Financial Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Omega Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the period. Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 755.0% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,760,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,763,000 after buying an additional 14,800,032 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 74,637,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,525,876,000 after acquiring an additional 841,822 shares during the last quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,279,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 153.8% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,192,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,341,000 after purchasing an additional 722,717 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 31.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,444,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,247,000 after purchasing an additional 584,906 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $47.67 on Monday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $38.05 and a 52-week high of $49.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

