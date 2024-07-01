Omega Financial Group LLC Has $3.26 Million Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Omega Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,191 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Omega Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $3,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2,551.5% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,739,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,450,000 after buying an additional 9,372,497 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 83,921,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,080,414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852,632 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,997,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,411,000 after acquiring an additional 750,511 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 58.5% in the first quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,443,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,458,000 after purchasing an additional 532,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $11,972,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $26.56 on Monday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $22.88 and a 52 week high of $27.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.25. The firm has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

