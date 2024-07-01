Omega Financial Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK)

Omega Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 441 shares during the quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richardson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 1,049.4% during the first quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 31,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 28,701 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC raised its holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 26,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 11,324 shares during the period. Warwick Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,108,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHK opened at $52.57 on Monday. Schwab 1000 Index ETF has a 12-month low of $39.41 and a 12-month high of $52.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.05.

About Schwab 1000 Index ETF

The Schwab 1000 Index ETF (SCHK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Schwab 1000 index, a proprietary market-cap-weighted index that includes 1,000 of the largest US-listed stocks. SCHK was launched on Oct 11, 2017 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

