Omega Financial Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Omega Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 772 shares during the period. Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 240,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,904,000 after buying an additional 68,145 shares in the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 492,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,195,000 after acquiring an additional 14,914 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,437,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,141,000 after purchasing an additional 19,176 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,760,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,024,000 after purchasing an additional 8,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Powers Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 180,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,682,000 after purchasing an additional 7,023 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $38.42 on Monday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.29 and a fifty-two week high of $39.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.92.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

