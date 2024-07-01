Omega Financial Group LLC Raises Position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Omega Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 60,997 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,827 shares during the quarter. iShares California Muni Bond ETF comprises 1.4% of Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $150,000.

Shares of CMF stock opened at $56.88 on Monday. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $53.92 and a 12 month high of $58.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.90 and its 200 day moving average is $57.35.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

