Omega Financial Group LLC Reduces Holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

Omega Financial Group LLC cut its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF were worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EWX. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,974,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,419,000 after purchasing an additional 46,281 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 1,804,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,875,000 after buying an additional 11,547 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 569,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,131,000 after buying an additional 6,573 shares during the period. Affinity Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 324,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,339,000 after buying an additional 4,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 84.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 305,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,314,000 after acquiring an additional 139,539 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of EWX opened at $57.92 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.35. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a 12-month low of $50.78 and a 12-month high of $59.09. The firm has a market cap of $758.75 million, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.66.

About SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

