Omega Financial Group LLC Reduces Position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL)

Omega Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Free Report) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,653 shares during the quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC owned 0.17% of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF worth $1,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 99,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,490,000 after buying an additional 49,207 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 476,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,966,000 after acquiring an additional 107,032 shares during the period. High Falls Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $339,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 234,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,720,000 after purchasing an additional 7,783 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $218,000.

NASDAQ:SUSL opened at $97.43 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.64. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 52-week low of $71.94 and a 52-week high of $98.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.2159 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%.

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

