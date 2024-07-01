Omega Financial Group LLC Sells 1,127 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Omega Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,127 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for 3.7% of Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $9,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,379,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,690,000 after buying an additional 227,252 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,512,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,533,000 after acquiring an additional 146,971 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,954,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,904,000 after acquiring an additional 31,595 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,427,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,310,000 after purchasing an additional 30,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,225,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,478,000 after purchasing an additional 25,434 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $297.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $289.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $279.02. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $224.41 and a 12-month high of $300.83.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

