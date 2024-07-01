Omega Financial Group LLC Sells 145 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Omega Financial Group LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises about 2.7% of Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $6,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 35,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,063,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 121,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,529,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC now owns 75,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 35,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $83.84 on Monday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $70.61 and a 1 year high of $90.09. The firm has a market cap of $33.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.41.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

