Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Acquired by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,747 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $3,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OMC. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 70.8% during the first quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 23,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,282,000 after buying an additional 9,777 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the first quarter worth $2,990,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 35.0% in the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after buying an additional 5,060 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OMC shares. StockNews.com raised Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Macquarie lifted their target price on Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.40.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OMC traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $89.00. 269,323 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,587,983. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.89. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.20 and a 1-year high of $99.23.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The business services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.15. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 38.23%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.84%.

Insider Activity

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.68, for a total value of $41,984.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $911,044.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.