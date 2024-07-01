Optas LLC Purchases Shares of 828 IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Optas LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 828 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 11,401 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 1.1% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 5.3% during the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 1.6% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,568 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of IQVIA from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of IQVIA from $254.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of IQVIA from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IQVIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.73.

IQVIA Trading Down 0.6 %

IQVIA stock opened at $211.44 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $223.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.42 and a 52 week high of $261.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 29.17%. Research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

