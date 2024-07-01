Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 32.4% from the May 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Orbia Advance Price Performance
Shares of MXCHY opened at $3.50 on Monday. Orbia Advance has a one year low of $2.66 and a one year high of $5.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.77.
Orbia Advance Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a $0.0331 dividend. This is an increase from Orbia Advance’s previous dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th.
Orbia Advance Company Profile
Orbia Advance Corporation, SAB. de C.V. provides products and solutions for precision agriculture, building and infrastructure, fluorinated, polymer, and connectivity sectors worldwide. The company offers irrigation systems, agricultural and greenhouse projects, digital farming technologies, and related services; and connectivity solutions, including conduits, cable-in conduit, and other HDPE products and solutions.
Featured Stories
