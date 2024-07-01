Ouster’s (OUST) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 34.72% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on OUST. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Ouster from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Ouster from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Ouster in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.10.

Get Ouster alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Ouster

Ouster Stock Performance

NYSE:OUST traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 286,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,168,612. The firm has a market cap of $436.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.62 and a 200-day moving average of $7.90. Ouster has a 12 month low of $3.67 and a 12 month high of $14.17.

Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.94 million for the quarter. Ouster had a negative return on equity of 88.42% and a negative net margin of 239.89%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.36) EPS. Research analysts expect that Ouster will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ouster news, CFO Mark Weinswig sold 19,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total value of $186,906.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 236,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,214,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Virginia Boulet acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.30 per share, with a total value of $103,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 163,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,679,816.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Weinswig sold 19,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total value of $186,906.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 236,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,214,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,158 shares of company stock worth $371,170 in the last quarter. 7.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ouster

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OUST. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ouster during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in Ouster during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ouster by 667.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 8,604 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new position in Ouster during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Ouster during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. 31.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ouster

(Get Free Report)

Ouster, Inc provides lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries in Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its products include high-resolution scanning and solid-state digital lidar sensors, analog lidar sensors, and software solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ouster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ouster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.