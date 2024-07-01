Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $13.05

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.05 and last traded at $13.05, with a volume of 88647 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Owens & Minor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.88.

Owens & Minor Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $986.85 million, a P/E ratio of -25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.22.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 12.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Owens & Minor

In other news, Director Mark A. Beck sold 9,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $161,184.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,406.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Owens & Minor news, EVP Heath H. Galloway sold 2,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total transaction of $40,985.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,148,201.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Beck sold 9,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $161,184.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,154 shares in the company, valued at $192,406.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,923 shares of company stock valued at $686,911. 2.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Owens & Minor

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 12.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,081,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,476,000 after purchasing an additional 115,995 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 10.9% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 45,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 23.5% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 129,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 24,661 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 95.1% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 200,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 97,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 106.4% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 33,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 17,310 shares during the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates through Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct segments. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

Featured Stories

