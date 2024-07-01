Oxford Metrics (LON:OMG) Earns Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Oxford Metrics (LON:OMG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 155 ($1.97) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 56.04% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.78) price target on shares of Oxford Metrics in a research report on Friday, April 19th.

Oxford Metrics Stock Performance

About Oxford Metrics

Shares of OMG stock opened at GBX 99.33 ($1.26) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 107.80 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 106.46. The stock has a market cap of £130.56 million, a PE ratio of 2,483.33 and a beta of 0.94. Oxford Metrics has a 1 year low of GBX 78 ($0.99) and a 1 year high of GBX 121.64 ($1.54). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 6.17.

Oxford Metrics plc operates as a smart sensing and software company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It engages in the development, production, and sale of computer software and equipment for the engineering, entertainment, and life science markets. The company also provides sales, marketing, and customer support services.

