Oxford Metrics (LON:OMG) Earns Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Oxford Metrics (LON:OMG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 155 ($1.97) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 56.04% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.78) price target on shares of Oxford Metrics in a research report on Friday, April 19th.
Oxford Metrics Stock Performance
About Oxford Metrics
Oxford Metrics plc operates as a smart sensing and software company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It engages in the development, production, and sale of computer software and equipment for the engineering, entertainment, and life science markets. The company also provides sales, marketing, and customer support services.
