Park Avenue Securities LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Park Avenue Securities LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VCR. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $22,866,000. Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $15,562,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 128.8% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 56,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,163,000 after acquiring an additional 31,688 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 77,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,000,000 after acquiring an additional 22,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,799,000.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Price Performance

VCR opened at $312.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $306.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $305.78. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1-year low of $247.52 and a 1-year high of $319.44.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

