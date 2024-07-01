Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $355,000 Stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,649 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 52,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,013,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 6,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KOF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Scotiabank raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.45.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:KOF opened at $85.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.23 and its 200-day moving average is $94.76. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $69.33 and a 52 week high of $104.38.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.91%.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.

