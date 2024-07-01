Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases New Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:FMAR)

Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:FMAR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned 0.09% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FMAR. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 793.8% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 59.5% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 10,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Price Performance

BATS:FMAR opened at $40.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $722.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.78.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (FMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FMAR was launched on Mar 19, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

