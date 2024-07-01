Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Receives $122.62 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $122.62.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America increased their price target on Paychex from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Paychex from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

Paychex Stock Performance

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $118.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.90. Paychex has a fifty-two week low of $106.27 and a fifty-two week high of $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $42.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.96.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.63% and a net margin of 32.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Paychex will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 83.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paychex

In other news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 19,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total transaction of $2,454,755.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,452.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Paychex

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ethos Financial Group LLC grew its position in Paychex by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Paychex by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Paychex by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Paychex by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Rogco LP raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Rogco LP now owns 8,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

