Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.56.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PYCR. Citigroup decreased their target price on Paycor HCM from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Tuesday, June 11th.

Paycor HCM Stock Performance

Shares of PYCR opened at $12.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -30.97, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.40. Paycor HCM has a twelve month low of $10.92 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.82.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $187.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.35 million. Paycor HCM had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a positive return on equity of 2.09%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paycor HCM will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Paycor HCM

In related news, insider Alice L. Geene sold 1,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total transaction of $29,001.03. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,581 shares in the company, valued at $1,978,414.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Alice L. Geene sold 1,577 shares of Paycor HCM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total value of $29,001.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,978,414.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $27,596.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,184. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Paycor HCM

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PYCR. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 40,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 52.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 42,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Paycor HCM by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 38,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.76% of the company’s stock.

About Paycor HCM

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

