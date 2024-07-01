Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Receives $5.09 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.09.

PTON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $8.00 to $3.80 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Peloton Interactive from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Peloton Interactive from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Peloton Interactive from $4.00 to $3.25 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on PTON

Insider Activity at Peloton Interactive

Institutional Trading of Peloton Interactive

In related news, insider Andrew S. Rendich sold 27,741 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total value of $108,467.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,288 shares in the company, valued at $442,956.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 8,923 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.68, for a total transaction of $32,836.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 186,466 shares in the company, valued at $686,194.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Andrew S. Rendich sold 27,741 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total value of $108,467.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 113,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,956.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,600 shares of company stock worth $195,372. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. 77.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of PTON stock opened at $3.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.43. Peloton Interactive has a 12-month low of $2.70 and a 12-month high of $9.87.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $717.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.85 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.79) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Peloton Interactive will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Peloton Interactive

(Get Free Report

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.