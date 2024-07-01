Pennpetro Energy (LON:PPP) Stock Price Up 8.2%

Pennpetro Energy Plc (LON:PPP – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 8.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.70 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.70 ($0.01). Approximately 562,464 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 393,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.65 ($0.01).

Pennpetro Energy Stock Up 8.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 699.01, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of £702,100.00, a P/E ratio of -64.70 and a beta of -0.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.77 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1.47.

About Pennpetro Energy

Pennpetro Energy Plc engages in onshore oil and gas exploration and production in the United States. Its principal property is the undeveloped central portion of the Gonzales oil field that consists of leasehold petroleum mineral interests with approximately 1,000 leases covering an area of 2,500 acres located in the City of Gonzales, Texas.

