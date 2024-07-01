PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by AMI Investment Management Inc.

AMI Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth $656,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 32,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,588,000 after buying an additional 15,156 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,656,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 price objective on the stock. Argus lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,953 shares in the company, valued at $9,603,634. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.8 %

PEP opened at $164.93 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $173.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.30. The company has a market cap of $226.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.52. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.83 and a 1 year high of $192.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.86.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $18.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.08 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 57.37%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 81.50%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

