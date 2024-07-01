Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Receives $81.14 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.14.

PFGC has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on Performance Food Group from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Performance Food Group from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th.

Shares of Performance Food Group stock opened at $66.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.38 and its 200-day moving average is $71.34. The firm has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.41. Performance Food Group has a one year low of $52.92 and a one year high of $78.54.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The food distribution company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.03). Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The firm had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Performance Food Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFGC. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $546,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 257.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 45,851 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 33,015 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 79.3% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 29,208 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 12,919 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $354,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 7,851 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

