Pervasip (OTCMKTS:PVSP) & Smart for Life (NASDAQ:SMFL) Financial Survey

Pervasip (OTCMKTS:PVSP) and Smart for Life (NASDAQ:SMFL) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Pervasip and Smart for Life, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pervasip 0 0 0 0 N/A Smart for Life 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Volatility and Risk

28.4% of Smart for Life shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.2% of Pervasip shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.7% of Smart for Life shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Pervasip has a beta of 0.2, meaning that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Smart for Life has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Pervasip and Smart for Life’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pervasip -15.67% N/A -21.75% Smart for Life -188.32% N/A -75.82%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pervasip and Smart for Life’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pervasip $15.77 million 0.10 -$2.35 million N/A N/A Smart for Life $17.77 million 0.02 -$29.98 million ($1,115.67) 0.00

Pervasip has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Smart for Life.

About Pervasip

Pervasip Corporation focuses on developing cloud-based applications to monitor and control greenhouse facilities. It intends to develop and deliver products and technologies to agricultural markets; develop scientific methods for the analysis of cannabinoids in flowers, concentrates, and edibles; and assist medical marijuana specialty production facilities to regulate, calculate proper dosage, and understand the importance of consistency in product. The company was formerly known as eLEC Communications Corp. and changed its name to Pervasip Corp. in December 2007. Pervasip Corp. was founded in 1964 and is based in White Plains, New York.

About Smart for Life

Smart for Life, Inc. acquires, develops, manufactures, operates, markets, and sells nutraceutical and related products in the United States and internationally. It offers natural health and wellness meal replacement products, including nutrition bars, cookies, soups and shakes, vitamins, and supplements under the Smart for Life brand; dietary supplements; and nutritional products, including whey protein isolate powder, tablet supplements for joint health, nitric oxide, post workout blends, Omega-3 supplements, and pre-workout supplements under the Sports Illustrated Nutrition brand for athletes and active lifestyle consumers. The company also provides various nutritional products, including antioxidant rich supplements, plant-based proteins, alkalizing nutrients, and weight management products. It sells its products through online market platforms. The company was formerly known as Bonne Santé Group, Inc. and changed its name to Smart for Life, Inc. in August 2021. Smart for Life, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

