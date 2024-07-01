Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Shares Gap Down to $3.78

Shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.78, but opened at $3.67. Petco Health and Wellness shares last traded at $3.46, with a volume of 1,467,169 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WOOF has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $2.85 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $1.50 price target (down from $5.00) on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.09.

Petco Health and Wellness Stock Down 8.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.61.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a negative net margin of 21.27% and a negative return on equity of 4.22%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Petco Health and Wellness

In other Petco Health and Wellness news, Director Cameron Breitner bought 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.14 per share, for a total transaction of $2,355,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,355,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Everhart Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter worth about $49,000.

About Petco Health and Wellness

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

