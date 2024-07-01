Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 12,237 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 46.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,673 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,237 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Andina Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $4,610,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,734,000. Burt Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 17,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1,813.3% during the fourth quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of IUSB stock opened at $45.22 on Monday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $42.56 and a 1-year high of $46.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.03 and its 200 day moving average is $45.31.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1495 per share. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

