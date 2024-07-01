Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genesis Energy were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genesis Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Genesis Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Genesis Energy by 170.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,311 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 3,347 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in Genesis Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Genesis Energy by 123.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 27,963 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 15,472 shares in the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genesis Energy Price Performance

NYSE:GEL opened at $14.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.09 and a beta of 2.11. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a 12 month low of $8.05 and a 12 month high of $14.40.

Genesis Energy Announces Dividend

Genesis Energy ( NYSE:GEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $770.11 million during the quarter. Genesis Energy had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 14.70%. Genesis Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 176.48%.

Genesis Energy Company Profile

Genesis Energy, L.P. provides integrated suite of midstream services in crude oil and natural gas industry in the United States. It operates through Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Soda and Sulfur Services, Marine Transportation, and Onshore Facilities and Transportation segments. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations, as well as deep water pipeline servicing.

