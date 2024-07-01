Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.8% during the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 183,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,426,000 after purchasing an additional 8,373 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.7% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 27,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 585.5% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,107,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,760,000 after purchasing an additional 946,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 58.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,294,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $360,189,000 after buying an additional 3,815,686 shares in the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of IAU opened at $43.99 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.45. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $34.35 and a 1 year high of $46.08.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.