Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Buys 3,269 Shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares during the quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 167,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,188,000 after purchasing an additional 8,255 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 1,955.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 154,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after purchasing an additional 146,751 shares during the period. Marion Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,689,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 137,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 33,078 shares during the period. Finally, VCI Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,374,000. Institutional investors own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF alerts:

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF stock opened at $27.31 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.48. The stock has a market cap of $720.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.19 and a beta of 0.53. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $24.14 and a 12 month high of $29.82.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Profile

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.