Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Buys 94,112 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 546.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 111,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,112 shares during the quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $2,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DFAE. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

Get Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

DFAE opened at $25.87 on Monday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $21.54 and a 1-year high of $26.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.59.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.