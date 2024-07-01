Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 29,396 BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 29,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,542,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,802,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF by 33,255.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,667,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,755 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF by 2,157.2% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 947,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,716,000 after purchasing an additional 905,701 shares during the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 598,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $19,514,000.

Shares of BINC stock opened at $52.20 on Monday. BlackRock Flexible Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.54 and a 12-month high of $52.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.10 and its 200 day moving average is $52.14.

The BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (BINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed approach to multisector fixed-income exposure globally. It may hold debt and income-producing securities, of any credit quality or maturity, with the objective of maximizing long-term income and capital appreciation.

