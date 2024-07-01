Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 4,394 iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Windsor Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 9,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 37,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Convertible Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

BATS:ICVT opened at $78.63 on Monday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.43 and a twelve month high of $58.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.14.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.1563 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Convertible Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

(Free Report)

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.