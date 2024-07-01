Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 45.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,757 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,447 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $3,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 584.6% during the fourth quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 91.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MBS ETF Price Performance

MBB stock opened at $91.81 on Monday. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.28 and a fifty-two week high of $94.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.98.

iShares MBS ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.3002 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

