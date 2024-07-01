Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.87 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 126,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,577 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $2,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

SLV opened at $26.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.65 and a 200 day moving average of $23.71. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.97 and a fifty-two week high of $29.56.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

