Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Has $3.82 Million Stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 661 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $3,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1,742.6% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 410.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

BATS IFRA opened at $42.12 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

