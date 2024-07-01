Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Has $629,000 Stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 91.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,195 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,965 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PPA. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 51.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 37.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 68,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,506,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 27.2% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 8,326.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 22,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after buying an additional 22,649 shares during the period.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PPA opened at $102.72 on Monday. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.50 and a fifty-two week high of $105.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.13.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

