Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Has $8.86 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,242 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up about 2.3% of Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $8,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 24,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. ADE LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. ADE LLC now owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 12,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period.

Shares of VYM opened at $118.86 on Monday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $98.40 and a 12 month high of $121.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $118.89 and its 200-day moving average is $116.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

