Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Has $973,000 Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 39.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,534 shares during the quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 435.7% in the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIG opened at $183.00 on Monday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $149.67 and a 52 week high of $186.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $180.94 and a 200-day moving average of $177.19.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

